Israel Cabinet approves plan including Gaza 'conquest'

JERUSALEM: Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to expand military operations in Gaza, including the "conquest" of the Palestinian territory and a push for its residents to leave, an official said on Monday (May 5).

The decision, made overnight, came hours after the military announced it was calling up tens of thousands of reservists to expand its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"The plan will include, among other things, the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories, moving the Gaza population south for their protection," the official said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "continues to promote" a proposal by United States President Donald Trump for the voluntary departure of Gazans to neighbouring countries such as Jordan or Egypt, the source added.

The Cabinet - which includes Netanyahu and several Israeli ministers - "unanimously approved" the plan aimed at defeating Gaza's Palestinian Islamist rulers Hamas and securing the return of hostages held in Gaza.

The official source said the plan included "powerful strikes against Hamas", without specifying their nature.