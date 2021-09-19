Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israel captures last two prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison, say Israeli police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israel captures last two prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison, say Israeli police

Israel captures last two prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison, say Israeli police

A member of the Israeli security forces stands guard at the Gilboa prison in northern Israel on Sep 18, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Ahmad Gharabli)

19 Sep 2021 09:29AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 09:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO: Israeli police on Sunday (Sep 19) captured the last two of six Palestinian militants who had escaped from a maximum security prison more than 10 days ago, the police announced on Twitter, saying the two men were found in the eastern district of Jenin city.

"The chase ended successfully in a joint operation of the IDF, the Public Security Service and the Special Police Forces tonight in the city of Jenin. The two terrorists who escaped from the prison were arrested," Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

"The two saboteurs surrendered, Nayef Kamamji and Munadel Yacoub Infeiat, after the army and police surrounded the house they hid inside in Jenin."

Following the Sep 6 escape from Gilboa prison, two of the men were caught on Sep 10, with two more captured the next day.

The Israeli army spokesman posted photos on Twitter of the last two prisoners during their arrest on Sunday.

The six Palestinian militants broke out of the maximum security Israeli prison in a Hollywood-style escape that left their jailors peering through a hole in the floor of a cell, and had Palestinians celebrating in the streets.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

Israel Palestinians

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us