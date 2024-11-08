Israel to collect football fans from Amsterdam after apparent antisemitic attacks

AMSTERDAM: Israel was sending two commercial planes to the Netherlands on Friday (Nov 8) to repatriate hundreds of Israeli football fans after overnight attacks in the streets of Amsterdam that officials described as antisemitic.

Videos on social media showed riot police intervening in clashes, with some attackers shouting anti-Israeli slurs.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters were "attacked, abused and pelted with fireworks" and that riot police intervened to protect them and escort them to hotels. At least five people were treated in hospital, she said.

Security measures were increased in the city, where hundreds gathered on Thursday to remember Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom against Jews across Germany on Nov 9-10, 1938.

Antisemitic incidents have surged in the Netherlands since Israel launched its assault on Gaza after the attacks on Israel by the Palestinian Hamas group on Oct 7, 2023, with many Jewish organisations and schools reporting threats and hate mail.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the order to send planes was taken after "a very violent incident" targeting Israeli citizens after the match between Maccabi and Ajax Amsterdam, traditionally identified as a Jewish club.

"This is a serious incident, a warning sign for any country that wishes to uphold the values of freedom," it said.