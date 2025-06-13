Israel conducts 'preemptive strike' on Iran: Israeli defence minister

JERUSALEM: Israel launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran, the country's defence minister said early on Friday (Jun 13), after US President Donald Trump had warned that Israel could soon strike Iran's nuclear sites.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Israel Katz said.

Israel said it was declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of a retaliatory strike by Tehran.

An Israeli military official said Israel was striking "dozens" of nuclear and military targets. The official said Iran had enough material to make 15 nuclear bombs within days.

Iran's state TV said several explosions were heard in Tehran and the country's air defence system was on full alert.

"Loud explosions being heard in different locations of the capital Tehran," state TV reported without providing details. AFP correspondents also heard the blasts.

Iranian state TV said the "source of the sound remains unknown".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was not involved in Israel's strikes against Iran while also urging Tehran not to target US interests or personnel in the region.

"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Rubio said in a statement.

"Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel," he added.

CNN reported that US President Donald Trump was convening a cabinet meeting.

Crude oil prices jumped more than US$3 a barrel on the news.