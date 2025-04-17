Israel continues to pound Gaza, block aid; 30% now a 'buffer zone'

"NO AID FOR GAZA"

On Wednesday, the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad released a video of an Israeli-German hostage, showing him alive and appealing to Israeli authorities and US President Donald Trump to secure his release.



His family and Israeli media identified him as Rom Braslavski from Jerusalem, who was abducted by militants from the Nova music festival during Hamas's attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023.



Katz announced that Israel would continue preventing aid from entering the besieged territory of 2.4 million people.



Israel had already halted the entry of aid into Gaza on Mar 2, exacerbating the severe humanitarian crisis in the war-battered territory.



"Israel's policy is clear: no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza, and blocking this aid is one of the main pressure levers preventing Hamas from using it as a tool with the population," Katz said.