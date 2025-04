Israel continues to pound Gaza, block aid; 30% now a 'buffer zone'

GAZA: Israel announced Wednesday (Apr 16) that it had converted 30 per cent of Gaza's territory into a buffer zone as it pressed its unrelenting military offensive, vowing to maintain its blockade on humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged territory.Israel resumed air and ground attacks across the Gaza Strip on Mar 18, ending a two-month ceasefire with Hamas that had largely halted hostilities , with rescuers on Wednesday saying at least 11 were killed in strikes across the Palestinian territory.The UN said an estimated 500,000 Palestinians have been displaced since the end of the Gaza ceasefire, triggering what it described as one of the most severe humanitarian crises the territory has faced in more than 18 months of war.The Israeli military on Wednesday said that as part of its resumed operations, it had "achieved full operational control over several key areas and routes throughout the Gaza Strip".