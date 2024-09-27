Israel defies ceasefire calls ahead of Netanyahu UN address

Israel rejected a push by allies for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon and vowed to keep fighting Hezbollah militants "until victory", ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expected address to the UN General Assembly on Friday (Sep 27).

Israeli bombing of Iran-backed Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon has killed hundreds of people this week, while the militant group has retaliated with rocket barrages.

The United States, France and other allies unveiled the 21-day truce on Wednesday, after President Joe Biden and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

But Israeli leader Netanyahu flatly rejected the ceasefire proposal on Thursday, ordering the military to continue "fighting with full force".

The White House expressed frustration at the rejection, saying the truce proposal had taken "a lot of care and effort".

"We wouldn't have made that statement, we wouldn't have worked on that if we didn't have reason to believe that the conversations that we were having with the Israelis in particular, were supportive of the goal there," National Security spokesman John Kirby said in a statement Thursday.

Macron said later it was "a mistake" for Netanyahu to refuse a ceasefire and that he would have to take "responsibility" for a regional escalation.

Speaking in Canada where he met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - who also backed the ceasefire - Macron noted that the ceasefire plan had been prepared with Netanyahu himself.

"INTOLERABLE"

The joint ceasefire statement said the situation in Lebanon has become "intolerable" and "is in nobody's interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon".

Lebanon's health ministry said late Thursday that Israeli strikes had killed 92 people in the country and injured 153 in the past 24 hours.

More than 1,500 people have been killed since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah erupted last October, with Thursday's toll bringing the number of people killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since Monday alone to more than 700.

According to the International Organization for Migration, about 118,000 people have been displaced by the fighting in Lebanon over the past week.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israel's strategic affairs minister in New York on Thursday, telling him the ceasefire would "allow civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes".

"Further escalation of the conflict will only make that objective more difficult," his spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The Israeli defence ministry meanwhile announced it had secured a new US$8.7 billion aid package from the United States to support the country's ongoing military efforts, underlining Washington's unwillingness to use its military aid as leverage for a ceasefire.