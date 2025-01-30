Israel delays prisoner release after chaotic hostage handover

JERUSALEM: Hamas handed over three Israelis and five Thai hostages in Gaza on Thursday (Jan 30), but Israel delayed the expected release of Palestinian prisoners after chaotic scenes at one of the handover points, where large crowds swarmed around the captives.

Arbel Yehud, 29, abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz in the Hamas-led assault on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, looked fearful and struggled to walk through a surging crowd as armed militants handed her to the Red Cross in a tense scene in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Another Israeli hostage, Gadi Moses, 80, was also released along with five Thai nationals working on Israeli farms near Gaza when the militants burst through the border fence, the Israeli military said.

The mother of one of the Thais watched a livestream of the scene anxiously from her home in the northeastern Udon Thani province.

"Please, let my son walk out now, I want to see his face," Wiwwaro Sriaoun, 53, said as the footage on her phone showed a vehicle moving slowly through the crowd.