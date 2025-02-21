Israel denounces Hamas as 'monsters' for staging of hostage bodies handover

UNDER STRAIN

Israel and Hamas announced a deal earlier this week for the return of the eight hostages' remains in two groups this week and next, as well as the release of the six living Israeli captives on Saturday.



Palestinian prisoners are also set to be freed in Saturday's swap but were not part of Thursday's handover.



Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said talks will begin this week on the truce's second phase, aiming to lay out a more permanent end to the war.



A Hamas spokesman on Thursday accused Netanyahu of "procrastinating regarding the second phase", saying the group was "ready to engage".



Senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP on Wednesday that Hamas was ready to free all remaining hostages held in Gaza in a single swap during phase two.



Hamas and its allies took 251 people hostage during the October 7 attack. Prior to Thursday's handover, there were 70 hostages still in Gaza, including 35 the Israeli military says are dead.



That attack resulted in the deaths of 1,211 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.



Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 48,319 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.