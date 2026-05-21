Israel deports all foreign activists from Gaza flotilla

JERUSALEM: Israel said on Thursday (May 21) it had deported all the foreign activists seized by Israeli forces from a Gaza-bound flotilla, following global outcry over their treatment in custody.

More than 430 activists from countries around the world had been placed in detention in Israel after they were intercepted at sea on Monday while making the latest in a string of attempts to break the blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir sparked widespread condemnation and diplomatic backlash on Wednesday by posting a video showing the detained activists with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground.

Israel's foreign ministry spokesman, Oren Marmorstein, said on Thursday that "all foreign activists from the PR flotilla have been deported from Israel."

"Israel will not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza," he added.

The legal centre representing the activists said earlier on Thursday that the majority of the flotilla members were "en route for deportation" from Ramon Airport in Israel's far south.

In a statement, Adalah added that the activists had been held at Israel's Ktziot prison, in the Negev Desert near Gaza.

Türkiye had announced it was sending planes to Israel to "bring our citizens and participants from third countries to Türkiye via special charter flights we will organise today".

Foreign ministry sources said "three flights" with a capacity for "more than 400 passengers" were being sent to Ramon airport.

A spokesman for Adalah said activists from Egypt had been transferred to Taba at Egypt's border with Israel, while those from Jordan had been transferred to Aqaba.