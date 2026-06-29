Israel destroys Hezbollah underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon

CAIRO: The Israeli military has destroyed underground infrastructure used by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in a village in southern Lebanon, according to a joint statement by the Israeli prime minister and defence minister on Sunday (Jun 28).

The US was informed ahead of the attack, which targeted a 200-meter-long tunnel in the town of Majdal Zoun, according to the statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The Israeli statement said the tunnel contained hundreds of weapons and launchers.

The attack comes hours after the Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades and struck a rocket launcher in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon.