Israel detains 240 Palestinians including medics after Gaza hospital raid

TARGETS IN NORTHERN GAZA

In the past few months, Israeli forces have pushed people out and razed much of the area around the northern Gaza towns of Jabalia, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya.



Palestinians have accused Israel of carrying out ethnic cleansing by depopulating those areas to create a buffer zone. Israel denies it is doing this, saying it aims to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping in these areas.



The Israeli military said on Saturday it had begun operating overnight against targets in the Beit Hanoun area, adding that "troops are enabling civilians still in the area to move away for their own safety".



The military also posted new evacuation orders to residents of Beit Hanoun, ordering them to leave and head towards the southern areas of the Gaza Strip, citing rockets fired from the area.