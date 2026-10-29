Israel president urges against new vote despite inconclusive result

IRAN CONFLICT

A lack of a clear majority for either camp could mean weeks spent trying to cobble together coalitions, with new elections a possibility if negotiations fail.



"Maybe everybody lost in these elections but the Arab parties. And for the Arab parties, it's unclear that they can make use of their huge success," Hebrew University of Jerusalem political scientist Gideon Rahat said.



A stalemate could in the immediate term benefit Netanyahu, who would remain caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.



Both Netanyahu and Eisenkot appeared to indicate another factor was on the horizon -- a Israeli attack alongside the United States on Iran.



Netanyahu ordered bombing campaigns against Iran both last year and earlier this year, reluctantly stopping only after President Donald Trump reached a now-moribund ceasefire.



In the days leading up to the election, Netanyahu repeatedly called for the overthrow of Iran's government. News reports, which Netanyahu denied, said military top brass pushed back on his plans for pre-election action.



Trump has said that the United States is no longer negotiating with Iran but will not attack until after next Tuesday's US midterm elections.



Speaking at a rally, Netanyahu said that Israel had a "unique opportunity" with Trump to "forever eliminate the existential threat of Iran".



Eisenkot in a post-election appearance warned Israel's security chiefs that they must serve the national interest and not the political needs of Netanyahu, whom he called a caretaker premier "without a mandate".



"Netanyahu, don't you dare use Israel's security for your political needs," Eisenkot said.