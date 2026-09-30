Israel PM says 'indications' enemies will try to attack ahead of elections

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Sep 29) said there were "indications" that Israel's enemies could try to attack ahead of elections scheduled for the end of October, sparking opposition concern.



The warning came shortly before Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened to target Hamas leaders based outside the Gaza Strip.



In recent weeks, Netanyahu and Katz have issued repeated warnings to Iran, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and even the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, promising retaliation in case of an attack.



"We have indications that ahead of the elections our enemies will try to attack us. So ... I am sending you a message: Don't mess with us, not now and not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere, anytime," Netanyahu said at an air force base in a video published by his office.



Following the warning, opposition leader Yair Lapid said he had contacted Netanyahu's office requesting an "urgent security update".



"I am seeking to understand whether the threats are real, and if so, how the Prime Minister is preparing this time to ensure that the elections will take place without disruptions," Lapid wrote on X.



In response, Netanyahu's office said that the premier "instructed his military secretary to update the opposition leader today on the latest developments".