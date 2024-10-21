Israel escalates Beirut bombing, accused of killing 73 in Gaza strike

JERUSALEM: Fighting raged on two fronts Sunday (Oct 20) as Israel targeted what it said was a Hezbollah "command centre" in the Lebanese capital, while in Gaza rescuers reported 73 people killed in a single air strike.

The strikes on Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Iran-backed group of attempting to assassinate him by targeting his residence.

It also came as Israelis marked the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said Israel's strikes on the capital hit a residential building in South Beirut's Haret Hreik area near a mosque and a hospital.

The Israeli military said it hit the "command centre of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters" and underground weapons facility in Beirut and that it killed three Hezbollah militants in other strikes.