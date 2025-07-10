EU says Israel has agreed to 'expand' Gaza aid access

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday (Jul 10) struck a deal with Israel to increase aid access to Gaza that should see more food trucks entering and the opening of additional crossing points, the bloc's top diplomat said.

"Today, we reached an agreement with Israel to expand humanitarian access to Gaza," European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

"This deal means more crossings open, aid and food trucks entering Gaza, repair of vital infrastructure and protection of aid workers. We count on Israel to implement every measure agreed," Kallas added.

Gaza's two million residents are facing dire humanitarian conditions as Israel has severely limited aid during its devastating war with Hamas.

In a statement, Kallas said that the measures agreed by Israel "are or will be implemented in the coming days, with the common understanding that aid at scale must be delivered directly to the population".

She said the steps included a "substantial increase of daily trucks for food and non- food items" going into Gaza, the opening of several more crossing points in both the northern and southern areas, and the reopening of routes from Jordan and Egypt.

"The EU stands ready to coordinate with all relevant humanitarian stakeholders, UN agencies and NGOs on the ground, to ensure swift implementation of those urgent steps," the statement said.