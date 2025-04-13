Israel expanding Gaza offensive, seizes key corridor

GAZA CITY: Israel said Saturday (Apr 12) it planned to expand its military offensive in Gaza after seizing a new corridor as part of a broader effort to take large parts of the war-battered Palestinian territory.

It also told tens of thousands of residents of Khan Yunis and surrounding areas in southern Gaza to evacuate and launched strikes after projectiles were fired from there.

"Soon, IDF operations will intensify and expand to other areas throughout most of Gaza, and you will need to evacuate the combat zones," Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement addressing Gazans.

"The IDF (military) has now completed its takeover of the Morag axis, which crosses Gaza between Rafah and Khan Yunis, turning the entire area between the Philadelphi Route (along the border with Egypt) and Morag into part of the Israeli security zone," Katz said.

"Now is the time to rise up, remove Hamas, and release all the Israeli hostages, this is the only way to end the war."

Katz said the military was also taking over several areas in northern Gaza and the "security zone is being expanded, including in the Netzarim Corridor".

His announcement came as a Hamas official told AFP the group expected "real progress" towards a ceasefire deal to end the war, ahead of talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo.