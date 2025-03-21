Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted

Israel's military on Thursday (Mar 20) expanded ground operations across Gaza , after it reported missiles intercepted from Yemen and Hamas militants said they fired rockets towards Tel Aviv.

GAZA CITY:

The rocket fire from Hamas was its first military response to the growing civilian death toll from Israel's resumption of aerial bombardment and ground operations in Gaza this week.

The offensive has drawn widespread condemnation and shattered a relative calm in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory where a ceasefire began on Jan 19. Talks on extending the truce reached an impasse, and Israel resumed intensive bombing of Gaza on Tuesday.

Late Thursday the military said troops had begun "conducting ground activity" in the Shabura area of Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city near the Egyptian border.

"As part of the activity, the troops dismantled... terrorist infrastructure," the military said in a statement, adding that "troops are continuing ground activity in northern and central Gaza."

Israel earlier said it had closed off the territory's main north-south route as part of expanding ground operations that resumed on Wednesday.

Gaza's civil defence agency said 504 people had been killed since Tuesday, including more than 190 under the age of 18.

The toll is among the highest since the war started more than 17 months ago with Hamas's attack on Israel.