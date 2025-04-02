Israel expands Gaza offensive to seize 'large areas'

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday (Apr 2) a major expansion of military operations in Hamas-run Gaza, saying the army would seize "large areas" of the Palestinian territory.

Katz said Israel would bolster its presence in the Gaza Strip to "destroy and clear the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure".

The operation would "seize large areas that will be incorporated into Israeli security zones", he said in a statement, without specifying how much territory.

A group representing families of hostages held in Gaza said they were "horrified" by Katz's announcement, fearing the goal of freeing the captives had been "pushed to the bottom of the priority list".

"Has it been decided to sacrifice the hostages for the sake of 'territorial gains?'" the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

"Instead of freeing the hostages through a deal and putting an end to the war, the Israeli government is sending more soldiers to Gaza, to fight in the same areas where they have fought again and again."

Katz last week warned the military would soon "operate with full force" in more parts of Gaza.

In February, he announced plans for an agency to oversee the "voluntary departure" of Palestinians from Gaza.

That followed Israel's backing of a proposal from United States President Donald Trump for the US to take over the territory after relocating its 2.4 million Palestinian inhabitants.

Israel resumed intense bombing of Gaza on Mar 18 before launching a new ground offensive, ending a nearly two-month ceasefire.