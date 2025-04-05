Israel expands ground offensive in Gaza City

LEBANON STRIKE

Doctors Without Borders said on Friday that its staff member Hussam Al Loulou, 58, was killed along with family members in an air strike earlier this week in central Gaza, one of hundreds of aid workers killed during the war.



"We strongly condemn his killing and call yet again for the immediate restoration of the ceasefire and protection of civilians," the medical charity said.



The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said 1,249 people have been killed since Israel resumed intense bombing last month, bringing the overall death toll since the war began to 50,609.



The Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war resulted in 1,218 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.