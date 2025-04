Israel expands ground offensive in Gaza City

GAZA: Israeli forces have launched a ground offensive in Gaza City, the military said Friday (Apr 4), expanding their operations as rescuers reported at least 30 killed across the Palestinian territory since dawn.Since renewed military operations last month ended a short-lived truce in its war with Hamas , Israel has pushed to seize territory in the Gaza Strip in what it said was a strategy to force militants to free hostages still in captivity. Israel has also escalated attacks on Lebanon , where a US envoy was visiting on Friday, hours after a pre-dawn strike on the port city of Sidon killed a Hamas commander.In Gaza City, the Israeli army said ground troops were operating in the Shujaiya area "in order to expand the security zone" established by the military inside the Palestinian territory."The situation is very dangerous, and there is death coming at us from every direction," Elena Helles told AFP via text message, saying her family were trapped in her sister's house in Shujaiya.