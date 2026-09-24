Israel faces mounting diplomatic pressure ahead of Netanyahu’s UN address

BRUSSELS: Israel is facing growing diplomatic pressure at this year’s United Nations General Assembly, as some of its closest Western allies take a tougher stance over Gaza and Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is showing little sign of backing down.

Netanyahu has said he would defend Israel’s military actions against the Palestinians at the UN this week. He is slated to speak at the General Assembly on Thursday (Sep 24) evening.

“I'm coming to the UN,” Netanyahu said in a video statement on Tuesday. “I'm going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers.”

Nearly 130 heads of state and government are attending the UN’s High-level Week in New York, with the General Debate running from Tuesday (Sep 22) to Sep 28.

For Israel, this year’s gathering comes against a markedly different diplomatic backdrop.

Ahead of last year’s gathering, several Western countries with longstanding ties to Israel, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, formally recognised Palestinian statehood, marking a break with longstanding policy.

France did the same at a high-level conference at the UN in New York.

A year later, as the Gaza war approaches its third year, Israel finds itself increasingly isolated on the international stage.

Public opinion of Israel has deteriorated in many countries, according to a Pew Research Center survey this year. The findings showed that across 36 countries, a median of 67 per cent of adults had an unfavourable view of Israel.