Israel far-right minister says 'historic obligation' to remove Iran threat

Gantz quit Netanyahu's government in June over its lack of a post-war plan for Gaza, where the Israeli military has been locked in a sweeping military campaign against Hamas militants since their Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel.



Another opposition leader, Yair Lapid, also praised the attack but said the "decision not to strike strategic and economic targets in Iran was wrong".



"We could and should have made Iran pay a much heavier price," he said.



For weeks, the country's former prime minister Naftali Bennett took to the airways and social media to call for a decisive strike to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities but was silent in the immediate aftermath of the attack.



"We have the justification. We have the tools. Now that Hezbollah and Hamas are paralysed, Iran stands exposed," wrote Bennett a day after the Oct 1 barrage fired by Tehran.