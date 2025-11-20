Israel launches fresh strikes on Gaza, Qatar warns of escalation

GAZA CITY: Gaza health authorities said fresh Israeli air strikes killed four people on Thursday (Nov 20) as Qatar, a mediator of the weeks-long ceasefire, warned that renewed attacks threatened to undermine the fragile truce between Israel and Hamas.

The new strikes came the morning after one of the deadliest days in the Gaza Strip since the truce came into effect on Oct 10, and after Israel launched a string of attacks targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon despite the nearly year-long ceasefire there.

The Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza said four people were killed in the strikes early on Thursday, after the territory's civil defence agency, which operates under Hamas authority, gave a lower toll of three dead.

The hospital said three from one family, including a one-year-old girl, were killed in a strike on a house east of Khan Younis and one more person was killed in an air strike on the town of Abasan al-Kabira, also east of Khan Younis.

A source at Gaza's Hamas-run interior ministry, who did not wish to be identified, said artillery fire was continuing in the Khan Younis area.

Qatar, a key mediator in the Hamas-Israel war, condemned what it called the "brutal" Israeli air strikes, saying they were "a dangerous escalation that threatens to undermine the ceasefire agreement".

Gazans voiced despair at the fresh wave of attacks, saying it felt on the ground like the two-year war was continuing.

"We are worried about the war returning. The sound of artillery shelling and explosions from the demolition operations east of Gaza was terrifying last night," Lina Kuraz, 33, from the Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, told AFP.

"My daughter kept asking me all night, 'Will the war come back?'. Every time we try to regain hope, the shelling starts again. When will this nightmare end?"