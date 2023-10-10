Hamas waging propaganda war on Israel with shocking videos, experts say

PARIS: A grandmother's death livestreamed, fighters announcing to Israelis that their relatives have been killed and humiliating hostage videos show Hamas' determination to use social media propaganda alongside violence, experts say.

Mor Bayder's phone didn't buzz last Saturday morning - her grandmother's routine call to ask if she was awake.

Instead, she discovered her grandmother's "brutal murder" during the Hamas attack on a village bordering the Gaza Strip posted on Facebook, Bayder wrote on the social network.

"A terrorist broke into her home, murdered her, took her phone, photographed the horror and posted it on her Facebook wall. That's how we found out," she added.

Speaking to Israeli TV channel Canal 13, a tearful Bayder said that the killer had called her aunt to force her to view the images of her grandmother "lying in a pool of blood" in the kibbutz of Nir Oz, just 2km from Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Several Israelis from the area have been reported missing.