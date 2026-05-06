Israeli court extends detention of two Gaza flotilla activists until May 10

JERUSALEM: An Israeli court has extended by another six days the detention of two activists arrested aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla that was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters near Greece.

Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national, and Brazilian Thiago Avila were detained by Israeli authorities last Wednesday and brought to Israel, while more than 100 other pro-Palestinian activists on the boats were taken to the Greek island of Crete.

Abu Keshek and Avila's detention had initially been extended until Tuesday, but the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court extended it further until May 10.

The activists were part of a second Global Sumud Flotilla launched in an attempt to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza by delivering humanitarian assistance. The ships set sail from Barcelona on April 12.

Court documents show that Israel accuses Abu Keshek and Avila of offences including aiding the enemy, contact with a foreign agent and a terrorist organisation, prohibited activity involving a terrorist component, and providing means to a terrorist organisation.

"I am convinced that there is reasonable suspicion," Judge Yaniv Ben-Haroush concluded after hearing parties' arguments in granting the extension.

Lawyers for human rights group Adalah had argued during the hearing that the allegations were baseless and there were no legal grounds for the continued detention of the two men.

They said no formal charges have been filed, and their detention was for purposes of ongoing interrogation.