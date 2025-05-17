Israeli strikes kill 146 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours, local health authorities say

JERUSALEM/CAIRO: Israel's airforce killed at least 146 Palestinians in new attacks on Gaza over the past 24 hours and injured many more, local health authorities said on Saturday (May 17), as the country appeared set to press ahead with a new ground offensive.

Israeli strikes since Thursday have seen one of the deadliest phases of bombardment since a truce collapsed in March. The latest strikes came as United States President Donald Trump ended his Middle East tour on Friday with no apparent progress towards a new ceasefire.

"Since midnight, we have received 58 martyrs, while a large number of victims remain under the rubble. The situation inside the hospital is catastrophic," said the director of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, Marwan Al-Sultan.

Local health authorities said 459 people had been injured in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours.

Israel's military said on Saturday it was conducting extensive strikes and mobilising troops as part of preparations to expand operations in the Gaza Strip and achieve "operational control" in areas of the Palestinian enclave.

The Gaza health system is barely operational with hospitals hit repeatedly by the Israeli military during the 19-month war and medical supplies drying up as Israel tightened its blockade since March.

The escalation, which includes the build-up of armoured forces along the border, is part of the initial stages of 'Operation Gideon's Wagons', which Israel says is aimed at defeating Hamas and getting its hostages back.

An Israeli defence official said earlier this month the operation would not be launched before Trump concluded his visit to the Middle East.

"We are gradually increasing forces; Hamas remains defiant," the military said on Saturday.