Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza strike

CAIRO: An Israeli airstrike killed the head of Hamas' armed wing in north Gaza on Tuesday (Sep 29), officials on both sides said, with the militant group describing him as a leader of the Oct 7, 2023, attack that precipitated the war in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel's government said its military had targeted and killed Izz al-Din Al-Beik, who they said was involved in planning attacks and recruiting. Hamas confirmed his death.

Medics said the Israeli strike hit an apartment building in Gaza City's Nasr neighbourhood around dawn. A second person died from wounds after the attack, health officials said.

Later on Tuesday, two separate airstrikes in Jabalia refugee camp, one near a medical clinic and the other at a tent encampment housing displaced families, killed at least three people, medics said. The Israeli military reported two strikes that targeted militants in Jabalia.

Israel, which says Hamas has been rearming and launching attacks in violation of an October ceasefire, has stepped up strikes on the group in recent weeks.

The Israeli military says it has killed at least 20 Hamas figures this month, including some it identified as senior commanders, people who took part in the Oct 7, 2023, attacks or those who held Israeli hostages.

Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace deal.