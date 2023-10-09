Israel attack: What is the Iron Dome anti-rocket system and how does it work?

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a brazen attack on Israel on Saturday (Oct 7), an assault that has killed more than 700 Israelis so far.

Fighters broke through highly fortified fences and attacked Israeli communities along the Gaza frontier.

Hamas also fired more than 3,000 rockets into Israel. The vast majority however caused little or no harm, largely because of Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system. It has an intercept rate of about 90 per cent, according to the Israeli military.

1. WHY WAS IRON DOME CREATED?

Iron Dome was created to cope with mortars and rockets shot into Israel at relatively close range by militants in Gaza and by anti-Israel fighters in Lebanon belonging to Hezbollah.

Its first interception was in April 2011 when it shot down a Grad rocket fired from Gaza into the Israeli city of Ashkelon. It has since intercepted thousands of rockets.