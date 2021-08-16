First rocket fired into Israel from Gaza since May, says Israeli military

JERUSALEM: Militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into Israel on Monday (Aug 16), the army said, the first since a fragile ceasefire in May ended deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The "Iron Dome" missile defence system intercepted the rocket, an army statement said, noting that warning sirens sounded in Sderot and other towns nearby.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The rocket was fired after four Palestinians were killed earlier Monday in clashes with Israeli security forces at Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.