Israeli strike on Gaza hospital deadliest since election

"WITHOUT PRIOR WARNING"

An AFP journalist at the scene of the Nasser hospital strike reported that one of the building's exterior staircases had partially collapsed and that indoors an entire floor was damaged, with broken concrete from collapsed walls mixed with broken medical equipment.



"The surgery building was bombed by F-16 aircraft without any prior warning, resulting in a large number of patients being wounded, and many patients and doctors being killed," paramedic Ezzedin Abu Sabha told AFP.



Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem called the strike a war crime, adding that the movement held the US-backed Board of Peace - in charge of overseeing Gaza's ceasefire plan that took effect in October 2025 - responsible for failing to prevent the attack.



The Board of Peace lamented in a statement the "tragic loss of life" and called for US President Donald Trump's peace plan to be implemented "immediately".



"Otherwise, we will continue to see tragedies in which Hamas alleges deliberate Israeli attacks on hospitals, Israel maintains that Hamas exploits these facilities for terrorist operations, and innocent Gazans ultimately pay the price," it said.



Israel has struck Nasser hospital on numerous occasions since the start of the war sparked by Hamas's unprecedented attack on Oct 7, 2023.



In August 2025, Israeli strikes on the hospital killed 20 people including five journalists in one day, according to the civil defence.



While the US-backed October 2025 ceasefire has largely subdued the fighting, Israel has kept up regular strikes in the territory. Both parties have accused each other of breaking the truce.



More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the ceasefire, according to the Gaza health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.



During the same period, the Israeli military has reported the loss of seven soldiers, as well as one civilian contractor.