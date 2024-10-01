Israel begins ground raids against Hezbollah targets in border area of southern Lebanon

Israel's military said on Tuesday (Oct 1) that it had started "limited, localised and targeted raids" against Hezbollah targets in the border area of Southern Lebanon.

The targets are located in villages close to the border and "pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel", said the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in a statement.

"Israeli airforce and IDF artillery are supporting ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area," the military added.

The IDF is continuing to operate to achieve the goals of the war and is doing everything necessary to defend the citizens of Israel and return the citizens of northern Israel to their homes, read the statement.

The operation will continue according to situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other areas, said the military.