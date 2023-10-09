'Shots from every direction': Israeli partygoers recount moment Hamas gunmen attack dance festival
Israeli emergency services said 260 bodies have been recovered from the site of the festival.
TEL AVIV: Arik Nani went to a dance party in southern Israel to celebrate his 26th birthday on Friday night (Oct 6) but ended up fleeing a massacre as missiles roared overhead and Hamas gunmen shot down people as they tried to escape.
Thousands of young people attended the Supernova festival, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza, which became one of the first targets of Palestinian gunmen who crossed into Israel early on Saturday in the biggest attack on the country in decades.
The festival was an all-night event where thousands of young people were celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
"I heard shots from every direction, they were firing at us from both sides," Nani told Reuters. "Everyone was running and didn't know what to do. It was total chaos."
As rocket fire exploded around, panicked partygoers tried to escape in any way they could.
"There were lots of terrible things along the way, people I wanted to help but couldn't. People who were left behind, people who needed something," he said.
In footage of the attack posted on social media, dozens of people can be seen running through a field and trying to get into their cars as gunshots ring out.
Zohar Maariv, 23, was among those who managed to escape.
"At one stage me and a friend got into a car with people we didn't know and we just jumped into a car with lots of people and started to drive," she said.
After the car came under fire, they fled on foot and hid for hours until they were rescued. But her boyfriend Matan, who had worked at the party, was still missing.
Another festival attendee, Shoam Gueta, told NBC News that he fled the chaos with a group of 20 people. He hid in the bushes for almost six hours, urging people to remain silent and in place while the attack unfolded.
He told the news outlet that people were being shot as they tried to take cover and that he saw a woman cut with a knife.
"We saw terrorists killing people, burning cars, shouting everywhere," Gueta said. "If you just say something, if you make any noise, you'll be murdered."
At least 700 Israelis were killed and dozens more were abducted into Gaza in scenes that have left a profound shock on a country which had long prided itself on its ultra-efficient military and security services.
At the festival alone, Israeli media said emergency services collected 260 bodies.
Israeli rescue service Zaka said that the figure was expected to rise as teams continued working to clear the area.
Festival organisers said in a statement on social media that they were assisting security forces to help locate missing people who attended the event.
"Only this morning did I understand the scale of what happened, that what had happened was not only at the party, it's the whole south is on fire," Maariv said.
After hours of running, Nani and his friend finally reached shelter where he heard horrifying stories from others who had escaped.
"People speaking about murder they saw in front of their eyes, someone who saw an entire kidnapped family and a small girl who was murdered," he said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed an unprecedented response to the assault and Israeli jets have bombarded Gaza continuously, killing more than 400 Palestinians.
"WE STARTED TEXTING"
Noa Argamani and her boyfriend Avinatan Or were also at the party but did not make it home.
They are now identified among dozens of Israelis apparently held captive in Gaza after video circulated showing Noa being carried away on the back of a motorcycle, pleading and reaching out towards her boyfriend being marched alongside on foot.
As warning sirens sounded across southern and central Israel when the missiles started flying in the early hours of Saturday, people started trying to contact friends and relatives.
"We started texting everyone," Amit Parpara, a friend, told Reuters. Other friends at the party managed to escape in their cars, he said, but at first, it was impossible to get in touch with Noa or Avinatan until he received a text himself.
"She texted me her live location and a message that says: 'I hope someone can come save us,'" he said.
He said he had seen photos of the pair hiding in a hole, waiting for rescue.
Yaakov Argamani, Noa's father, told Channel 12 television that he had seen the footage of his daughter being driven away on the motorbike and confirmed her identity.
"She was so terrified. I always protected her and in this moment I couldn't."
A British citizen who attended the party is also missing, Israel's embassy in the United Kingdom said on Sunday.
Jake Marlowe, 26, went missing early on Saturday.
His mother, Lisa, told the Jewish News that he was providing security at a party and she last heard from her son via text message.
"He was doing security at this rave and called me at 4.30am to say all these rockets were flying over," she said. "Then, at about 5.30am, he texted to say, 'signal very bad, everything okay, will keep you updated I promise you', and that he loves me."
Tzipi Hotovely, the Israeli ambassador to the UK, earlier told Sky News that a British citizen was in Gaza, but she did not provide the name of the individual.
"I know that Israel is doing everything to make sure all the people being kept hostage at the moment in the hands of Hamas will be released," she said.