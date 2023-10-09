'Shots from every direction': Israeli partygoers recount moment Hamas gunmen attack dance festival

TEL AVIV: Arik Nani went to a dance party in southern Israel to celebrate his 26th birthday on Friday night (Oct 6) but ended up fleeing a massacre as missiles roared overhead and Hamas gunmen shot down people as they tried to escape.

Thousands of young people attended the Supernova festival, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza, which became one of the first targets of Palestinian gunmen who crossed into Israel early on Saturday in the biggest attack on the country in decades.

The festival was an all-night event where thousands of young people were celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

"I heard shots from every direction, they were firing at us from both sides," Nani told Reuters. "Everyone was running and didn't know what to do. It was total chaos."

As rocket fire exploded around, panicked partygoers tried to escape in any way they could.

"There were lots of terrible things along the way, people I wanted to help but couldn't. People who were left behind, people who needed something," he said.

In footage of the attack posted on social media, dozens of people can be seen running through a field and trying to get into their cars as gunshots ring out.

Zohar Maariv, 23, was among those who managed to escape.

"At one stage me and a friend got into a car with people we didn't know and we just jumped into a car with lots of people and started to drive," she said.

After the car came under fire, they fled on foot and hid for hours until they were rescued. But her boyfriend Matan, who had worked at the party, was still missing.

Another festival attendee, Shoam Gueta, told NBC News that he fled the chaos with a group of 20 people. He hid in the bushes for almost six hours, urging people to remain silent and in place while the attack unfolded.

He told the news outlet that people were being shot as they tried to take cover and that he saw a woman cut with a knife.

"We saw terrorists killing people, burning cars, shouting everywhere," Gueta said. "If you just say something, if you make any noise, you'll be murdered."