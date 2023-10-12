Scars of shock: Gaza militant raids remain in Israel

KIBBUTZ BEERI, Israel: From blood-streaked homes to swollen body bags, the scars of the shocking raid by Hamas militants on communities in southern Israel remain as troops mass on the border with Gaza.

A pile of corpses at the entrance to the Beeri kibbutz less than five kilometres from the border warns of what happened inside the gated community, which was overrun on Saturday (Oct 7) by militants who killed more than 100 residents, the military said.

"The devastation here is absolutely massive," said Doron Spielman, an Israeli army spokesman.

The mounds of rubble ripped from homes indicate the ferocity of Saturday's fight between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, whose assault on the country's south left at least 1,200 dead according to officials.

Outside one house, there were wide streaks of blood beside multiple abandoned magazines of bullets.

An overturned barbeque and a cool box beside a pile of rubble hinted at what had been the life of the countryside community.

White bags containing corpses lay ready for collection outside homes and will be taken for DNA testing the Israeli military said.

"It's very difficult for us, we still don't know who's a hostage and who was killed," said Spielman.

Families across Israel and abroad have made desperate appeals for information about their missing relatives, with around 150 people estimated to have been abducted and taken back to Gaza.