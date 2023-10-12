US 'always by your side', Blinken tells Israel in war with Hamas

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on a visit to Israel on Thursday (Oct 12) that the United States will "always" back it but said the Palestinians also have "legitimate aspirations" not represented by militant group Hamas.

Israel's army has rained air and artillery strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza for six days since the Islamist militants launched their surprise onslaught that killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and took about 150 hostages.

Israeli forces have prepared for a possible ground invasion of the Palestinian coastal territory after what has been labelled Israel's 9/11.

"You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself," Blinken said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "But as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side."

More than 1,350 Palestinians have died in Gaza as Israel has levelled entire city blocks and destroyed thousands of buildings, while Hamas has now fired more than 5,000 rockets at Israel, the army said.

US President Joe Biden has vowed unwavering support for Israel and not called for restraint against Hamas, but Blinken hinted at the need for an eventual peace settlement - an idea that has long met resistance from the right-wing Netanyahu.

"Anyone who wants peace and justice must condemn Hamas' reign of terror," Blinken said.

"We know Hamas doesn't represent the Palestinian people, or their legitimate aspirations to live with equal measures of security, freedom, justice, opportunity and dignity."

Netanyahu voiced appreciation for US support and said that Hamas, which rules the blockaded Gaza Strip, should be treated like the Islamic State group.

"Just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed. And Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated," Netanyahu said.

Blinken, speaking in personal terms, said that "I come before you not only as the United States secretary of state but also as a Jew" and "as a husband and father of young children".

"It's impossible for me to look at the photos of families killed, such as the mother, father and three small children murdered as they sheltered in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, and not think of my own children," he said.