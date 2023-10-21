Blinken calls on Hamas to free more US hostages after two released

CAIRO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (Oct 20) voiced relief that Hamas has released two American hostages but said the militant group still holds up to 10 other US citizens among approximately 200 captives seized earlier this month.
Hamas' armed wing the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades said that it had released the hostages - a mother and her daughter - "for humanitarian reasons" in response to Qatari mediation efforts.
Its spokesman Abu Ubaida said they released the citizens "for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by (President Joe) Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless".
Talking to reporters, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "there are still 10 additional Americans who remain unaccounted for in this conflict".
"We know that some of them are being held hostage by Hamas, along with an estimated 200 other hostages held in Gaza," Blinken said, adding that all "should be released immediately and unconditionally."
The hostages, Blinken said, "include men, women, young boys, young girls, elderly people, from many nations, every single one of them should be released".
The released hostages are now in Israel. Blinken said that a team from the US Embassy would visit them, but offered no information about their condition.
Asked about a Hamas statement saying it was working with mediators to free more civilian hostages, Blinken called for all hostages to be released immediately.
"I would not take anything Hamas says at face value," he said, stressing that "every hostage needs to be released and needs to be released now."
France's President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the release of the American hostages and said he hoped similar initiatives would happen in the coming days.
Thirty French citizens were killed on Oct 7 after Hamas militants launched an attack into Israel and seven are still missing. One appeared in a video published by Hamas, but the fate of the other six remains unknown.
"For the other six there is a presumption of hostage-taking but without certainty. We have elements that we have cross-checked with the Israeli services and authorities," Macron told reporters on Friday.
He said Paris was holding discussions with Israel and other contacts, which he said had given him hope that they would be able to free the maximum number of hostages.
After holding talks with several regional leaders on Friday, including the Saudi crown prince, Qatar emir, Egyptian president and Israeli prime minister, Macron said he was sending his foreign minister to a summit in Egypt on Saturday.
Israel responded to the hostage crisis and the Oct 7 rampage by Hamas gunmen which killed 1,400 Israelis by pounding Gaza with air strikes, killing more than 4,000 people, and has said it will act to free the hostages while wiping out Hamas.
It amassed tanks and troops near the perimeter of the enclave for an expected ground invasion, calling on Palestinians to evacuate the north of Gaza, where it says Hamas is dug in.
Israel has also said that there will be no end to its full blockade of the enclave unless Israeli hostages are freed.
Hamas says it has 200 hostages and that 50 more are held by other armed groups in the enclave. It said more than 20 hostages have been killed by Israeli air strikes, but has not given any further details.