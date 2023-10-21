Blinken calls on Hamas to free more US hostages after two released

CAIRO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (Oct 20) voiced relief that Hamas has released two American hostages but said the militant group still holds up to 10 other US citizens among approximately 200 captives seized earlier this month.

Hamas' armed wing the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades said that it had released the hostages - a mother and her daughter - "for humanitarian reasons" in response to Qatari mediation efforts.

Its spokesman Abu Ubaida said they released the citizens "for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by (President Joe) Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless".

Talking to reporters, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "there are still 10 additional Americans who remain unaccounted for in this conflict".

"We know that some of them are being held hostage by Hamas, along with an estimated 200 other hostages held in Gaza," Blinken said, adding that all "should be released immediately and unconditionally."

The hostages, Blinken said, "include men, women, young boys, young girls, elderly people, from many nations, every single one of them should be released".

The released hostages are now in Israel. Blinken said that a team from the US Embassy would visit them, but offered no information about their condition.

Asked about a Hamas statement saying it was working with mediators to free more civilian hostages, Blinken called for all hostages to be released immediately.

"I would not take anything Hamas says at face value," he said, stressing that "every hostage needs to be released and needs to be released now."