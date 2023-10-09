Israel defence minister orders 'complete siege' on Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday (Oct 9) ordered a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip as the military pounded the Palestinian enclave with air strikes.

JERUSALEM:

"We are putting a complete siege on Gaza ... No electricity, no food, no water, no gas - it's all closed," Gallant said in a video statement, referring to the crowded enclave home to about 2 million people.

Gallant described the "total blockade" as part of a battle against "beastly people".

At least 700 people were killed in southern Israel when Hamas militants stormed across the border on Saturday, shooting people in the communities and towns near Gaza before Israeli security forces began fighting back.

An estimated 250 people were killed by Hamas gunmen at a music festival attended by young Israelis and foreigners near Kibbutz Reim, close to Gaza, according to an organisation that helped to recover the bodies.

At least 493 people have also been killed in the Gaza Strip after Israeli military launched air strikes on the Palestinian enclave in response to the Hamas attack.