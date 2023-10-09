Israel defence minister orders 'complete siege' on Gaza
The United Nations said more than 123,000 people have been displaced inside Gaza since the outbreak of violence.
- The death toll from the fighting has topped 1,100
- Russia's foreign minister says Moscow and the Arab League will work to "stop the bloodshed" in Israel and Gaza
- Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights until conditions improve
JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday (Oct 9) ordered a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip as the military pounded the Palestinian enclave with air strikes.
"We are putting a complete siege on Gaza ... No electricity, no food, no water, no gas - it's all closed," Gallant said in a video statement, referring to the crowded enclave home to about 2.3 million people.
Gallant described the "total blockade" as part of a battle against "beastly people".
"We are fighting animals and are acting accordingly," he said in Hebrew.
At least 700 people have been killed in Israel after hundreds of Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border.
In response Israeli army has launched intense air strikes on the Palestinian enclave which has so far killed at least 493 people.
"The price the Gaza Strip will pay will be a very heavy one that will change reality for generations," Gallant earlier said in Ofakim, one of the towns where calm was restored after a battle with Hamas fighters who stormed through it, killing civilians and leaving with hostages.
"WE ARE IN CONTROL"
Israel's army also declared on Monday that its forces were in "control of communities" in its southern territory near Gaza.
"We are in control of the communities," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists, adding however that there still might be "terrorists" in the area.
"We have fully evacuated 15 communities out of the 24 that are adjacent to the border."
Hagari said Israeli forces were expected to complete the evacuation "within the next 24 hours".
There were "4,400 launches at Israel", Hagari said, referring to the barrage of rockets that Hamas has fired into Israel since launching the assault at dawn on Saturday.
Hagari said 300,000 army reservists had been called up.
Israel-Hamas conflict
How it unfolded
- The Israeli army said hundreds of Hamas militants attacked Israel from about 6.30am local time on Saturday, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah
- The assault came 50 years after the outbreak of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war
- The militant group fired thousands of rockets into Israel as its fighters used explosives and bulldozers to break through the fence surrounding the blockaded Palestinian enclave
- More than 1,000 militants streamed into Israel using motorbikes, pickup trucks, motorised gliders and speedboats
- The gunmen attacked a music festival attended by hundreds of young Israelis and foreigners near Kibbutz Reim, close to Gaza
How Israel is responding
- Israel officially declared war on Hamas on Sunday
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce to "rubble" the group's hideouts in Gaza
- He warned Gaza civilians to move away from Hamas sites as Israel's army said it carried out air strikes on its positions in an operation it has dubbed "Swords of Iron"
- On Monday the army declared its forces were now "in control" of the southern communities attacked by Hamas gunmen
- Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a "complete siege" on Gaza
- The United Nations said more than 123,000 people have been displaced inside Gaza since the outbreak of violence
What Hamas says about the offensive
- Hamas said it fired 5,000 rockets in an offensive it has branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood"
- Its chief Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday vowed to press ahead with "the battle to liberate our land and our prisoners languishing in occupation prisons"
- Hamas has called on "resistance fighters in the West Bank" as well as in "Arab and Islamic nations" to join the battle
How the world has reacted
- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned "in the strongest terms" Hamas' attack on Israel and called for "diplomatic efforts to avoid a wider conflagration"
- Western capitals, many of whom have designated Hamas a "terrorist" organisation, also condemned the militant group's assault
- The US has ordered "additional support" for Israel and moved an aircraft carrier group to the eastern Mediterranean
- Iran on Monday rejected allegations it had a role in Hamas' attack, after the Wall Street Journal reported that it had helped to plan it and gave the Palestinian group the "green light" for the assault