Israel defence minister orders 'complete siege' on Gaza

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday (Oct 9) ordered a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip as the military pounded the Palestinian enclave with air strikes.

"We are putting a complete siege on Gaza ... No electricity, no food, no water, no gas - it's all closed," Gallant said in a video statement, referring to the crowded enclave home to about 2.3 million people.

Gallant described the "total blockade" as part of a battle against "beastly people".

"We are fighting animals and are acting accordingly," he said in Hebrew.

At least 700 people have been killed in Israel after hundreds of Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border.

In response Israeli army has launched intense air strikes on the Palestinian enclave which has so far killed at least 493 people.

"The price the Gaza Strip will pay will be a very heavy one that will change reality for generations," Gallant earlier said in Ofakim, one of the towns where calm was restored after a battle with Hamas fighters who stormed through it, killing civilians and leaving with hostages.