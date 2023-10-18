Israel says it has 'evidence' misfired Palestinian rocket caused blast at Gaza hospital
US President Joe Biden has backed Israel's account that the explosion was caused by militants, not by Israel.
JERUSALEM: Israel's military published on Wednesday (Oct 18) what it described as "evidence" that a misfired Palestinian rocket, rather than one of its own munitions, caused an overnight explosion at a Gaza hospital in which hundreds of people died.
Palestinian officials blamed an Israeli air strike for the huge blast and fireball which engulfed the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital, and said it killed as many as 500 people.
Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, which denied blame.
US President Joe Biden, who is in Israel for a visit, backed Tel Aviv's account that the explosion was caused by militants, not by Israel.
Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said: "I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion of the hospital in Gaza yesterday, and based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you."
"But there's a lot of people out there not sure, so we’ve got a lot, we’ve got to overcome a lot of things," Biden added.
"The world is looking. Israel has a value set like the United States does, and other democracies, and they are looking to see what we are going to do."
Biden's trip to the Middle East was supposed to calm the region, even as he demonstrated US support for its ally Israel, which has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement whose fighters killed 1,400 Israelis in a rampage on Oct 7.
But after the hospital blast, Jordan cancelled the second half of Biden's itinerary: A planned summit in Amman with the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority to shore up aid to Gaza and avert wider war.
Netanyahu thanked Biden for his "unequivocal support".
In an English-language briefing televised shortly before Biden's visit, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said an investigation had "confirmed that there was no IDF (Israel Defence Forces) fire from the land, sea or air that hit the hospital".
He said there was no structural damage to buildings around the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital and no craters consistent with an air strike.
Asked to explain the size of the explosion at the site, Hagari said it was consistent with unspent rocket fuel catching fire. "Most of this damage would have been done due to the propellant, not just the warhead," he said.
Hagari also accused Hamas of inflating the number of casualties from the explosion and said it could not know as quickly as it claimed what had caused the blast.
The death toll from the hospital explosion was by far the highest of any single incident in Gaza during the current violence, triggering protests in the occupied West Bank and in the wider region, including in Jordan and Turkey.
Hagari said some 450 rockets fired from Gaza had fallen short and landed inside the Strip within the last 11 days.
"We have intelligence about communication between terrorists talking about rockets misfiring," Hagari said.
The Israeli military then published what it said was an audio recording of such a conversation, with English captions.
Before Tuesday's blast, health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,000 people had died in Israel's 11-day bombardment that began after a Hamas' Oct 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,300 people were killed and around 200 were taken into Gaza as hostages.
The fighting has raised fears of a widening war in the Middle East. The United States has sent aircraft carriers to support Israel, while allies of Hamas including Iran and Tehran's Lebanese proxy Hezbollah have vowed to respond to a planned Israeli ground invasion of Gaza.
Flare-ups on the Iraeli-Lebanese border since the Hamas attack on Oct 7 have been the deadliest in 17 years, killing several Hezbollah fighters, three civilians in Lebanon and at least three Israeli soldiers.