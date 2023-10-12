Israel targets elite Hamas unit in Gaza strikes as Blinken heads to region

JERUSALEM: Israel bombed Gaza overnight, saying it had targeted an elite Hamas unit that led the deadly weekend attacks, while the US Secretary of State headed to the Middle East to show solidarity with Israel and meet Arab leaders including Palestinians.

Israel has unleashed the most powerful bombing campaign in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians, vowing to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules the Gaza Strip in retribution for the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

Hundreds of Hamas gunmen poured across the barrier fence and rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians gunned down in their homes or on the streets. They carried scores of hostages back to Gaza.

Israel has put the enclave, home to 2.3 million people, under total siege and has so far killed around 1,200 people in a bombing campaign that has obliterated entire neighbourhoods.

It has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists and formed a unity war cabinet, in preparation for what could be a ground assault on Gaza.

No decision on a ground assault had been made "but we're preparing for it", military spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht said early on Thursday (Oct 12).