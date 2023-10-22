Israel to step up Gaza bombardment hours after relief convoy enters

RAFAH: The Israeli military announced it was stepping up its bombardment of Hamas-controlled Gaza Saturday (Oct 21) just hours after the first aid trucks arrived from Egypt bringing desperately needed relief to civilians in the war-torn enclave.

The military said it aimed to reduce the risks its troops would face as they enter Gaza in the next phase of the war it launched on Hamas after the militant group carried out the deadliest attack in Israel's history on Oct 7.

Hamas militants killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death, and took more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has retaliated with a relentless bombing campaign that has killed more than 4,300 Palestinians in Gaza, mainly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

An Israeli siege has cut food, water, electricity and fuel supplies to the densely populated territory of 2.4 million people, sparking warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Tens of thousands of Israeli troops have deployed to the Gaza border ahead of an expected ground offensive that officials say will begin "soon".

"From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimising the danger," military spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari told journalists Saturday.

"We have to enter the next phase of the war in the best conditions, not according to what anyone tells us."

On a visit to a frontline infantry brigade, chief of staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said troops were ready to deal with any surprises Hamas had in store for them in Gaza.

"Gaza is densely populated, the enemy is preparing a lot of things there - but we are also preparing for them," Halevi said.