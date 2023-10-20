Logo
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: What you need to know as Israel readies for a ground invasion of Gaza
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: What you need to know as Israel readies for a ground invasion of Gaza

There are fears the Israel-Hamas conflict could risk a wider clash in the Middle East.
 

Israel-Hamas conflict: What you need to know as Israel readies for a ground invasion of Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces at an assembly point near Gaza. (Photo: X/IsraeliPM)

20 Oct 2023 06:05PM
IMMINENT GROUND OFFENSIVE

  • Israel's leaders are rallying troops for a ground offensive. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited front-liners near Gaza, urging them to "fight like lions" and "win with full force".
  • Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told some of the tens of thousands of soldiers that "the order will come soon" and that they would see Gaza "from the inside".
  • The United Nations high commissioner for refugees said on Friday (Oct 20) that any escalation of military activities will be "catastrophic" for people in the Gaza Strip.

MILITARY AND HUMANITARIAN AID

  • US President Joe Biden is seeking billions in funds to help Israel fight Hamas, saying he would make an "urgent" request to Congress for aid on Friday.
  • The UN said the first aid delivery into the besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt should take place "in the next day or so". 
  • More than a million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced. 

FEARS OF WIDER WAR

Source: Agencies/rj

