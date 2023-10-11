Israel pounds Gaza by air; Biden condemns 'evil' Hamas

JERUSALEM: Israel bombed Gaza overnight ahead of a potential ground assault against Hamas while US President Joe Biden condemned the Palestinian militant group's surprise attack as "sheer evil" and issued a warning seemingly aimed at its Iranian backers.

Israel's death toll reached 1,200 with more than 2,700 wounded, its military said, from Hamas gunmen's hours-long rampage after breaching the fence around Gaza on Saturday.

Retaliatory strikes on the blockaded enclave have killed 1,055 people and wounded 5,184, Palestinian officials say.

Israel has vowed swift punishment for the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in its history that left corpses strewn around a music festival and a kibbutz community.

The military said dozens of its fighter jets struck more than 200 targets in a neighbourhood of Gaza City overnight that it said had been used by Hamas to launch its attacks.

"Hamas wanted a change and it will get one. What was in Gaza will no longer be," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told soldiers near the fence on Tuesday. "We started the offensive from the air, later on we will also come from the ground."

With Palestinian rescue workers overwhelmed, others in the crowded coastal strip joined the search for bodies in rubble.

"I was sleeping here when the house collapsed on top of me," one man cried as he and others used flashlights on the stairs of a building hit by missiles to find anyone trapped.

The Israeli military said its troops had killed at least 1,000 Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated from Gaza.

In another sign of the crisis widening, Israeli shelling hit southern Lebanese towns after a rocket attack by the powerful armed group Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

Scores of Israelis and others from abroad were taken to Gaza as hostages, some paraded through streets. Both sides have said many women and children were among the dead and wounded.

Israel said it was stepping up issuing firearms to licensed citizens, predicting possible friction between its Arab minority and majority Jews amid calls for more protests in support of Gaza's Palestinians.