US lawmaker seeks answers from Meta, X, Google, TikTok over Israel-Hamas false content

SAN FRANCISCO: US Senator Michael Bennet on Tuesday (Oct 17) sought information on how tech giants Meta, X, TikTok and Google were trying to stop the spread of false and misleading content about the Israel-Hamas conflict on their platforms.

"Deceptive content has ricocheted across social media sites since the conflict began, sometimes receiving millions of views," Bennet, a Democrat, said in the letter addressed to the company chiefs.

Visuals from older conflicts, video game footage, and altered documents are among the misleading content that has flooded social media platforms since Hamas militants attacked Israeli civilians on Oct 7.

"In many cases, your platforms’ algorithms have amplified this content, contributing to a dangerous cycle of outrage, engagement, and redistribution," Bennet said.

The Senator's comments come after European Union industry chief Thierry Breton blasted the companies, demanding they take stricter steps to battle disinformation amid the escalating conflict.

In his letter, Bennet has posed a series of questions to the companies seeking details on their content moderation practices and sought answers by Oct 31.