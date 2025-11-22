Israeli airstrikes kill 14 people in Gaza, medics say

CAIRO: Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least 14 people and wounded several others, local health authorities said on Saturday (Nov 22), in a further test of a fragile ceasefire between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

Witnesses and medics said the first attack hit a car in the densely populated Rimal neighbourhood, setting it ablaze.

It was not immediately clear whether the five dead were passengers of the car or included passersby. Dozens of people rushed to extinguish the fire and rescue the victims.

Shortly after the attack on the car, the Israeli air force carried out two separate airstrikes on two houses in Deir Al-Balah city and Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least five people and wounding several others, medics said.

Later on Saturday, a new Israeli airstrike on a house in western Gaza City killed at least four Palestinians and wounded others, medics said, taking today's death toll to at least 14.