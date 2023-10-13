Israeli military warns 1.1 million Gazans to relocate south: UN

NEW YORK: The United Nations said Israel's military informed it late on Thursday (Oct 12) that 1.1 million Palestinians in northern Gaza should relocate to the enclave's south within the next 24 hours, in what Palestinians fear could be a precursor to a planned Israeli ground offensive following a deadly Hamas militant attack.

UN officials in Gaza "were informed by their liaison officers in the Israeli military that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours", UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement in New York.

"This amounts to approximately 1.1 million people," Dujarric added, or nearly half of Gaza's 2.3 million population. The areas north of Wadi Gaza include Gaza City, the enclave's largest city.

Dujarric said the UN "considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences".

Israel's military did not immediately provide comment on the warning, which came as it amassed tanks near the Gaza border and pounded the enclave with air strikes.

But appearing to confirm a warning took place, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said: "The UN's response to Israel's early warning to the residents of Gaza is shameful."

Erdan said the UN should focus on condemning Hamas and supporting Israel's right to self-defence.