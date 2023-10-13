Israel calls for all civilians to leave Gaza City

NEW YORK: Israel's military on Friday (Oct 13) called for all civilians of Gaza City - more than 1 million people - to relocate south within 24 hours, as it amassed tanks near the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion.

"Now is a time for war," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday as Israeli warplanes continued pounding Gaza in retaliation for the deadliest attack by Palestinian militants in its history.

The Israeli military said it would operate "significantly" in Gaza City in the coming days and civilians would only be able to return when another announcement was made.

The United Nations said it considered it impossible for such a movement to take place "without devastating humanitarian consequences".

"The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan described the UN's response to Israel's early warning to the residents of Gaza as "shameful".

A Hamas official said the Gaza relation warning was "fake propaganda" and urged citizens not to fall for it.