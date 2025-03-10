Israeli negotiators head to Qatar for Gaza truce talks

JERUSALEM: Israel is due to send a delegation to Qatar on Monday (Mar 10) for a fresh round of talks on extending a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, after cutting off the electricity supply to ramp up pressure on Hamas.

The first phase of the deal expired at the beginning of March, with no agreement on subsequent stages that should secure a lasting end to the war that erupted with Hamas' Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

There are still differences over how to proceed, with Hamas calling for immediate negotiations on the next phase, while Israel prefers an extension of phase one.

Israeli media said the Israeli delegation will be led by a top official from the domestic security agency Shin Bet.

Israel has halted aid deliveries to Gaza amid the deadlock, and on Sunday announced it was cutting off the electricity supply to the territory.

"We will use all the tools at our disposal to bring back the hostages and ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza the day after" the war, Energy Minister Eli Cohen said as he ordered the power cut.

The move echoed the early days of the war when Israel announced a "complete siege" on Gaza, severing the electricity supply which was only restored in mid-2024.

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanoua said cutting off electricity will impact Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

"The decision to cut electricity is a failed option and poses a threat to its (Israeli) prisoners, who will only be freed through negotiations," Qanoua said in a statement on Monday.

The sole power line between Israel and Gaza supplies the Palestinian territory's main desalination plant, and Gazans now mainly rely on solar panels and fuel-powered generators to produce electricity.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are now living in tents across Gaza, where temperatures reach a low of about 12 degrees Celsius at night.

Top Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq said the Israeli decision "to cut off electricity to Gaza, after depriving it of food, medicine, and water" was a "desperate attempt to pressure our people and their resistance".