Two Israeli hostages released, one expected later in latest Gaza exchange

Siegel is expected to be handed over at the Gaza City sea port later on Saturday.

Bibas is the father of the two youngest hostages, baby Kfir, only 9 months old when he was kidnapped by Hamas-led gunmen on Oct 7, 2023, and Ariel, who was 4 at the time of the cross-border attack.

Hamas said in November 2023 that the boys and their mother Shiri, who was taken at the same time, were killed in an Israeli airstrike. There has been no word on them since.

Israel is expected to transfer 182 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, Hamas said.

Saturday is also expected to see the first Palestinians travelling from Gaza to Egypt through the newly reopened Rafah crossing. It will be opened initially for 50 injured militants and 50 wounded civilians, along with the people escorting them, with a further 100 people, most likely students, probably allowed through on humanitarian grounds.

Saturday's handover saw none of the chaotic scenes that overshadowed an earlier transfer on Thursday, when Hamas guards struggled to shield hostages from a surging crowd in Gaza.

Kalderon and Bibas both briefly mounted a stage in Khan Younis, in front of a poster of Hamas figures including Mohammad Deif, the former military commander whose death was confirmed by Hamas this week, before being handed over to the Red Cross officials.

Seventeen hostages, including five Thais freed on Thursday, have now been released in exchange for 400 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.