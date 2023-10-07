US condemns attacks on Israel, vows defence support

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the United States' "unwavering" commitment to ensuring Israel was able to enforce its right to defend itself.

"Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism," Austin said.

Since its foundation, Israel has received lavish US military aid - more than US$125 billion, according to a US State Department report from 2021.

This has helped it build "one of the world's most capable, effective militaries and turned the Israeli military industry and technology sector into one of the largest exporters of military capabilities worldwide", the report said.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also spoke to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi on Saturday and will continue to stay in touch, according to the White House statement.

Leaders from France, Germany and the United Kingdom have also spoken out against the attacks.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said he "strongly condemns the terrorist attacks that are currently striking Israel".

"I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and their loved ones," he said.

The foreign ministry meanwhile said France "reaffirms its absolute rejection of terrorism and its commitment to Israel's security".

Macron's office said later that he had spoken with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog in the wake of the attack.

"France is united with Israel and Israelis, committed to their security and their right to self-defence," Macron posted on social media.

Britain "unequivocally condemns" the "horrific attacks" by Hamas on Israeli civilians, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself," he said in a post on social media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country is fending off a Russian invasion, said Saturday that Israel had an unquestionable right to defend itself from attacks from Palestinian militants.

"Israel's right to defence is indisputable," Zelensky said on Telegram.

"Terror is always a crime, not just against one country or specific victims, but against humanity as a whole," he said.

"The world must stand united ... so that terror does not attempt to take or destroy life anywhere and at any moment," Zelenskyy said.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it would convene an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Brazil, which assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month, condemned the attacks in a public statement and expressed solidarity with the people of Israel.

It also reaffirmed a commitment to a "two-state solution", with Palestine and Israel coexisting within mutually agreed and internationally recognised borders.