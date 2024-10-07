Israel marks first anniversary of Hamas' Oct 7 attack

RE'IM, Israel: Israel marks on Monday (Oct 7) the one-year anniversary of Hamas' deadly attack last year, the worst in its history and one that sparked a devastating war in Gaza that has since expanded into Lebanon.

With troops fighting what Israel says is a war for its very existence, people gathered at vigils at massacre sites and rallies calling for the return of hostages still in Gaza a year on from their abduction.

The trauma of the Oct 7 attack, which killed 1,205 people according to official Israeli figures, is far from healed, and families of the dead attending a memorial cried as President Isaac Herzog met the crowd.

Herzog began the day with a moment of silence at 6.29am - the exact time the attack began - at Kibbutz Reim, the site of the Nova music festival where at least 370 people were killed by heavily armed Hamas fighters in the deadliest attack on Oct 7, 2023.

In the city of Tel Aviv, families of hostages and supporters rallied before dawn to call for the return of their loved ones, holding banners and placards bearing their pictures.

The anniversary comes with Israel still fighting in Gaza and engaged in a new war to the north in Lebanon against Hamas ally Hezbollah.

It is also preparing its retaliation against Tehran over an Iranian missile attack last week, raising fears of an all-out regional war.

Hamas and its Lebanese allies vowed to keep fighting, with the Palestinian militants describing their attack as "glorious" and Hezbollah branding Israel as a "cancerous" entity that must be "eliminated".

Around the world, events were organised to pay tribute to the victims of Hamas' attack and others to voice support for the Palestinian people after a year of war in the Gaza Strip.

"Coming to this event one year after this terrible massacre that happened on Oct 7, it's very touching," said organiser Solly Laniado at a ceremony on Sunday in Tel Aviv to remember the victims of the Nova attack.

The Israeli army said on Monday that at least four projectiles were fired from Gaza just minutes after the commemorations began, adding it had "struck Hamas launch posts and underground terrorist infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip".

Hamas' armed wing said in a statement that its fighters had fired rockets at "enemy gatherings" near the border with Gaza.

It later said it had fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv.

The military said sirens sounded on Monday in northern and central Israel, which has experienced daily rocket fire from Lebanon and Gaza.

In a statement, Herzog said the world "must support Israel in its battle against its enemies".